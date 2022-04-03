Police investigating deaths in Riccarton

Christchurch Police are making enquiries after two people were found deceased at a property in Riccarton last night.

Police were called to an Ayr Street address shortly before 6pm and on arrival located two deceased people.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances of what has occurred.

A scene guard is in place while a scene examination is carried out.

As the investigation is in its very early stages, Police are limited in what we can say at this stage.

