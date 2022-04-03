Police investigating deaths in Riccarton
Sunday, 3 April 2022, 1:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Christchurch Police are making enquiries after two people
were found deceased at a property in Riccarton last
night.
Police were called to an Ayr Street address shortly
before 6pm and on arrival located two deceased people.
An
investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances of
what has occurred.
A scene guard is in place while a scene
examination is carried out.
As the investigation is in its
very early stages, Police are limited in what we can say at
this stage.
