Update: Police Investigating Deaths In Riccarton
Sunday, 3 April 2022, 5:19 pm
Shortly before 6pm on Saturday 2nd April, Police carrying
out a welfare check at the residential address on Ayr
Street, Riccarton discovered the bodies of a man and a
woman.
The investigation is in its early stages, a
scene examination is underway and the address has been
cordoned.
Police specialist teams are expected to
remain at the scene for the rest of the day and into
tomorrow.
Police will not be identifying those who
have died until the formal identification process has been
completed. Police are not currently seeking anyone else in
relation to this incident.
Police are working to
establish the circumstances of what has occurred and would
like to thank the public for their help.
There will be
no further update today unless there is a significant
development.
