Update: Police Investigating Deaths In Riccarton

Shortly before 6pm on Saturday 2nd April, Police carrying out a welfare check at the residential address on Ayr Street, Riccarton discovered the bodies of a man and a woman.

The investigation is in its early stages, a scene examination is underway and the address has been cordoned.

Police specialist teams are expected to remain at the scene for the rest of the day and into tomorrow.

Police will not be identifying those who have died until the formal identification process has been completed. Police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

Police are working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred and would like to thank the public for their help.

There will be no further update today unless there is a significant development.

© Scoop Media

