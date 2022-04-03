Awarua Fire Update #3

Firefighters and air crew have stood down overnight from the large vegetation fire at Awarua, south of Invercargill.

Incident Controller Mark Mawhinney says that they will resume operations at 8am.

Tomorrow there will be nine helicopters and eight ground crews working on the fire, which is burning an area of about 1000 hectares.

There will also be heavy machinery to construct fire breaks.

