Awarua Fire Update #3
Sunday, 3 April 2022, 7:33 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Firefighters and air crew have stood down overnight from
the large vegetation fire at Awarua, south of
Invercargill.
Incident Controller Mark Mawhinney says
that they will resume operations at 8am.
Tomorrow
there will be nine helicopters and eight ground crews
working on the fire, which is burning an area of about 1000
hectares.
There will also be heavy machinery to
construct fire
breaks.
