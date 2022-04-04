Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Āwhina Marae And Te Puni Kōkiri Break Ground On Significant Housing Partnership

Monday, 4 April 2022, 5:09 am
Press Release: Te Awhina Marae

Today at dawn (Monday 4th April), a mauri stone has been laid on the grounds of Te Āwhina Marae to mark the significant milestone of the beginning of a $12.3M Papakāinga development in partnership with Te Puni Kōkiri that will see 20 new homes built to house whānau.

The location where this mauri stone has been burried is the location marked for the 20 new houses that will be constructed as part of the innovative Papakāinga development, under the partnership between Te Āwhina Marae and Te Puni Kōkiri.

The successful partnership marks the beginning of the overall Te Āwhina Marae Redevelopment Project which is a 10 year vision to completely rebuild the marae facilities that will revitalise the economic and cultural development for whānau and the wider community in the region. The project is expected to cost approximately $28M, which will create jobs and contribute significantly to the local economy through construction, tourism, education, social services, and arts and culture.

Chair of the Te Āwhina Marae Board Rima Piggott said “This is a momentous occassion for the whānau and hapū of Te Āwhina Marae and we have worked hard to get here. This will be a significant step change for our marae that will take us from the 6 current kaumātua flats to 20 homes for whānau to enable intergenerational living on our marae.”

Piggott described the current marae buildings as “humble” and said they had serviced the Motueka and wider Te Tauihu community well for decades but that the Hapū and Iwi of Te Tauihu are on a path of revitalisation of culture and that marae were the focal points of that revitalisation. “This redevelopment gives us the platform to share more of our Te Tauihutanga (culture and identity), connect our whānau to their whakapapa and play an important role in the cultural and economic resillence and regeneration of the region following the pandemic.”

She said the decision to start with housing whānau through Papakāinga was a deliberate one “housing is undoubtedly the most pressing issue for our whānau and by creating homes that can act as pathways to progress to home ownership, we are supporting our whānau to live here in their ancestoral home of Motueka and contribute to the local economy and community. This is a hugely significant project for the whole region.”

We have an excellent project team in place to build the houses in partnernship with Te Puni Kōkiri and the Chair of the project team and the Te Tauihu Intergenerational Strategy, Paul Morgan added that the project also contributes to the ongoing implementation of the Te Tauihu Intergenerational Strategy which identified “new models and smart housing solutions” as one of the 17 priority actions for the region.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Te Awhina Marae on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Good Riddance To The America’s Cup


So the America’s Cup defence is off to Barcelona. Supposedly, if you could drill a hole through Auckland to the other side of the world, you’d come out near Seville, barely a two hour plane trip from Barcelona. Right now, quite a few yachting fans would probably like to put Grant Dalton and Emirates Team New Zealand ( ETNZ) into such a hole, and seal it off. The rest of us are just happy to be rid of the thing...
More>>



 
 


Poroporoaki: Dr Moana Jackson
“It is with deep sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Dr Moana Jackson and express my sincere condolences to the Jackson whānau,” Nanaia Mahuta said. “Dr Jackson worked tirelessly to advance Māori and Indigenous issues... More>>

Government: Delivers Income Increases For Over 1.4 Million New Zealanders
Government action to ease the pressure on low and middle income people and whānau will put more money in their pockets from 1 April. "We know the pandemic has been tough for many people and whānau... More>>

ALSO:

Wellington.Scoop: Transmission Gully Opens
Transmission Gully was officially opened this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Prime Minister, MPs and mayors. But the public will not get to drive on it until tomorrow... More>>


Health: Two Million Flu Shots For COVID Winter Plan
The Government is ramping up the flu vaccination campaign which starts today, with 40 per cent more flu shots available this year as part of the COVID-19 winter plan. New Zealand usually uses about 1.4 million flu vaccines a year. This year, the Government is making two million available... More>>


TradeMe: Rents Experience Largest Annual Increase Since July
The national median rent has experienced the largest annual increase in seven months, climbing 8.5 per cent or $45 to a record-breaking $575 per week, according to Trade Me’s latest February Rental Price Index... More>>


Labour: Louisa Wall Resigns From Parliament National Louisa Wall has today confirmed her intention to resign from parliament, drawing to a close a significant 14 year parliamentary term. First elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP, she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 