UPDATE – Operation Grizzly: Police locate sought person



A 24-year-old sought by Police in relation to Operation Grizzly has been

located.

Enquiries remain ongoing into the 11 March shooting, and Police still want to

hear from anyone who knows the man whose photo was published on Thursday, 31

March 2022.

If you know this person, please get in touch with us.

Police also urge anyone who was in the area and has information to speak with

Police.

You can contact us on 105, quoting file number 220312/6041, or Operation

Grizzly.

You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

