UPDATE – Operation Grizzly: Police locate sought person
Monday, 4 April 2022, 9:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 24-year-old sought by Police in relation to Operation
Grizzly has been
located.
Enquiries remain
ongoing into the 11 March shooting, and Police still want
to
hear from anyone who knows the man whose photo was
published on Thursday, 31
March 2022.
If you know
this person, please get in touch with us.
Police
also urge anyone who was in the area and has information to
speak with
Police.
You can contact us on 105,
quoting file number 220312/6041, or
Operation
Grizzly.
You can also call Crime
Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
