Update #4 9.45am 4 April, Awarua Fire

Firefighters are back at the Awarua fire ground this morning. There are eight crews and nine helicopters on scene fighting the fire.

Incident Controller Mark Marwhinney is encouraged that the fire didn’t grow significantly overnight. This will allow firefighters to consolidate their progress on the fire this morning.

Current conditions are good with light winds, but this is expected to change later in the day to easterly gusting up to 45 knots. Crews established a fire break yesterday to manage this wind change and prevent the fire spreading further.

The boggy uneven ground is challenging for firefighters and makes it difficult to get around. There are also hot ash pits where the fire has burnt underground making it hard for firefighters to get to. Firefighters are also having to adjust to tides as some areas of the fire ground are tidal, meaning water levels change throughout the day.

Fire and Emergency will be investigating the cause and origin of this fire.

People are reminded that there is still a prohibited fire season in Southland. It is still dry across the area and no outdoor fires are allowed.

© Scoop Media

