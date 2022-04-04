Search Underway For Pair In Fiordland
Monday, 4 April 2022, 11:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A search is underway for two hunters missing in the
Rowallan Forest near Lake Hauroko, Fiordland.
The pair
were reported overdue by fellow hunters on Sunday afternoon,
after they failed to return from a hunt on
Saturday.
Police are concerned for the welfare of the
hunters as it is believed they were ill-equipped for a night
out in the bush.
On Sunday afternoon Police Search and
Rescue personnel conducted a ground search until last
light.
This was followed by an aerial search using
thermal and night vision technology conducted by
helicopter.
An extensive search continues today, with
Police Search and Rescue personnel, LandSAR, Amateur Radio
Emergency Communications (AREC) personnel and search dogs
deployed.
