Forest Owners And Federated Farmers Mourn Passing Of Former Chief Executive Of Both Organisations

The pastoral and forest industries are mourning the recent passing of Rob McLagan, who served as Chief Executive of both Federated Farmers and the Forest Owners Association.

Rob was CE of Federated Farmers between 1979 and 1993. He then went on to become CE of the Forest Owners Association for eight years between 1997 and his retirement in 2005.

Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard said the entire Federation community passes on its condolences to Rob's family.

"There's no question around his commitment to the Federation and all farmers. His tenure was long and through the troubled times of the 1980s reforms. He is remembered with the utmost respect," Andrew said.

Current Forest Owners Association Chief Executive, David Rhodes, says Rob McLagan was widely respected for both his advocacy and for his style.

“Rob placed a heavy emphasis on building and maintaining relationships and thus always had an open door ready for him when he wanted to talk.”

“In all his dealings with a wide range of folks from landowners to officials and government he invariably elicited the same description – a true gentleman.”

“It is some comfort to me that Rob was able to attend the 50th anniversary of the FOA in 2019 because he will forever be an important part of that history,” David Rhodes said.

