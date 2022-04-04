Update #5 5pm 4 April, Awarua Fire

Firefighters are planning for a wind change at the Awarua fire, with gusts expected to reach to 40km/h.

Incident Controller Mark Mawhinney says we are establishing a fire break at the head of the Tiwai peninsula to slow the fire and stop it from spreading.

One crew of seven firefighters will be patrolling the fire break overnight, with two helicopters on standby.

Tomorrow wind is expected to shift to westerlies, then to north-westerlies in the afternoon, with moderate winds. This should ease conditions, allowing firefighters to continue their progress on putting out the fire.

People are reminded that there is still a prohibited fire season in Southland. It is still dry across the area and no outdoor fires are allowed.

This will be the last update for today, unless anything changes. The next update will be tomorrow morning.

