Update #5 5pm 4 April, Awarua Fire
Monday, 4 April 2022, 5:00 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Firefighters are planning for a wind change at the Awarua
fire, with gusts expected to reach to 40km/h.
Incident
Controller Mark Mawhinney says we are establishing a fire
break at the head of the Tiwai peninsula to slow the fire
and stop it from spreading.
One crew of seven
firefighters will be patrolling the fire break overnight,
with two helicopters on standby.
Tomorrow wind is
expected to shift to westerlies, then to north-westerlies in
the afternoon, with moderate winds. This should ease
conditions, allowing firefighters to continue their progress
on putting out the fire.
People are reminded that
there is still a prohibited fire season in Southland. It is
still dry across the area and no outdoor fires are
allowed.
This will be the last update for today,
unless anything changes. The next update will be tomorrow
morning.
