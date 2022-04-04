Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police extend appeal to Albany residents, bus passengers in search for Aria Bridger

Monday, 4 April 2022, 5:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to appeal for any sightings of missing teenager Aria Bridger.

Police have been making enquiries to locate the 13-year-old since she was reported missing on 24 March.

These enquiries have included area and CCTV canvasses to establish her movements since being reported missing. Police have also been receiving information from the public following our recent appeals, which is being followed up.

Previously the last confirmed sighting of Aria was last Monday, 28 March, at 9.12pm on Wellesley Street. CCTV footage showed Aria was by herself at this time.

Police have now confirmed that Aria later got onto the NX2 bus heading towards Albany at 9.30pm the same night.

Police are still working to confirm Aria’s exact movements beyond boarding the bus, including where she may have got off the bus.

We are appealing for any sightings or information from passengers aboard the bus at the time or anyone at any of the bus stations along the Northern Busway.

Police are also urging Albany residents to contact us if they have seen Aria in the area since last Monday.

Our priority is to locate Aria so that we can ensure that she is safe and well. Police remain concerned for Aria give her age and the length of time since she was reported missing.

Police urge anyone who sees Aria to call 111 immediately. Anyone that may have information on her whereabouts is also asked to contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 220324/9994.

