Update #6 9.30am 5 April 2022: Awarua Fire

Nine helicopters and nine ground crews are back at the Awarua fire ground today.

Low temperatures and some dew helped contain the fire overnight and today firefighters will be concentrating on hot spots.

NW winds of up to 15km are predicted today - ideal conditions to allow firefighters to continue making the fire safe. A little rain is forecast but not enough to make a difference to the fire.

A drone was spotted around the area of the fire where aircraft are operating. Please do not fly drones in this area. This will result in helicopters having to be grounded, impacting firefighting efforts.

