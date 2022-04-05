Update #6 9.30am 5 April 2022: Awarua Fire
Tuesday, 5 April 2022, 9:44 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Nine helicopters and nine ground crews are back at the
Awarua fire ground today.
Low temperatures and some
dew helped contain the fire overnight and today firefighters
will be concentrating on hot spots.
NW winds of up to
15km are predicted today - ideal conditions to allow
firefighters to continue making the fire safe. A little rain
is forecast but not enough to make a difference to the
fire.
A drone was spotted around the area of the fire
where aircraft are operating. Please do not fly drones in
this area. This will result in helicopters having to be
grounded, impacting firefighting
efforts.
