Update #7 5pm 5 April 2022, Awarua Fire
Tuesday, 5 April 2022, 5:34 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Crews have been working hard on the Awarua fire ground
throughout the day. The fire is 1350ha (the increase is due
to updated mapping) with a perimeter of 26km.
Incident
Controller Mark Mawhinney says he is pleased with the
progress they have made.
"They have done an amazing
job in some challenging conditions," he says.
Weather
forecast predicts southwest winds 75-90 km/h, possible gusts
of 100km/h.
"These conditions increase the chance of
the fire becoming more active, Waituna residents may see
more smoke in the air tomorrow," Mark says.
"Please
stay away from the area to keep yourself, and our
firefighters, safe - it is still an active
fire.
"Crews will be back on site tomorrow morning to
continue extinguishing the fire."
This will be the
last update for today unless anything changes. Another
update will be provided
tomorrow.
