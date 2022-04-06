Have You Seen Matthew Symonds?

05 April

West Coast Police are seeking sightings of Matthew Symonds.

The 77-year-old was last seen on Shakespeare Street in Greymouth around

4:50pm.

He has dementia and there are concerns for his wellbeing.

Mr Symonds is described as around 175cm tall, and was wearing black pants.

If you've seen Mr Symonds or have any information as to where he might be,

please call Police on 111 and quote event number P050148139 .

© Scoop Media

