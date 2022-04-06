Update #8 10am 6 April 2022, Awarua Fire

Around 30 firefighters are back at the Awarua fire ground today.

The fire did not spread overnight and there was 30mm of rainfall. Today’s weather conditions will be challenging for firefighters, with winds of up to 100kmph predicted.

Due to these conditions, helicopters are grounded and not operating, but we have three on standby.

Incident Controller Mark Mawhinney says we will be monitoring the situation closely.

Fire and Emergency is working closely with Ngāi Tahu and DOC on the ongoing management of the fire.

Awarua/Waituna Wetlands are culturally significant for Te Rūnaka o Awarua who are mana whenua. For hundreds of years, their ancestors carried out mahika kai (food gathering) practices around Awarua/Waituna, and lived on the whenua (land). Many of their tīpuna (ancestors) are buried in wāhi tapu sites around Awarua/Waituna. The wetland is also habitat for taonga bird and fish species.

© Scoop Media

