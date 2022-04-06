Update #8 10am 6 April 2022, Awarua Fire
Wednesday, 6 April 2022, 10:06 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Around 30 firefighters are back at the Awarua fire ground
today.
The fire did not spread overnight and there was
30mm of rainfall. Today’s weather conditions will be
challenging for firefighters, with winds of up to 100kmph
predicted.
Due to these conditions, helicopters are
grounded and not operating, but we have three on
standby.
Incident Controller Mark Mawhinney says we
will be monitoring the situation closely.
Fire and
Emergency is working closely with Ngāi Tahu and DOC on the
ongoing management of the fire.
Awarua/Waituna
Wetlands are culturally significant for Te Rūnaka o Awarua
who are mana whenua. For hundreds of years, their ancestors
carried out mahika kai (food gathering) practices around
Awarua/Waituna, and lived on the whenua (land). Many of
their tīpuna (ancestors) are buried in wāhi tapu sites
around Awarua/Waituna. The wetland is also habitat for
taonga bird and fish
species.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
As the evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine mounts up, the West’s rhetoric has tried to keep up with the pace. Is Putin a war criminal? Do the actions of the Russian military– the deliberate shooting of hundreds of civilians, the relentless shelling of residential neighbourhoods, the use of cluster bombs, the systematic use of rape to terrorise the civilian population - qualify as genocide? Having the Biden administration pose such questions would have a lot more credibility if the US actually belonged to the International Court of Justice and recognised its jurisdiction... More>>