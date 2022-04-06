Incident At Civic Building Foyer This Morning
Wednesday, 6 April 2022, 11:54 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council
Following an alleged assault at the Civic Building this
morning the building will be closed to public for the
remainder of the day.
Police and St Johns staff
attended the scene and assessed a Council Officer whose
injuries did not require hospital care. Police are now
undertaking a full investigation.
Mayor Bernie Wanden
says, “First and foremost my thoughts and concerns are
with the impacted officer and those who witnessed the
incident. I would like to thank those who acted quickly to
support those involved, including local Police and St Johns
Ambulance staff.”
Mayor Bernie continued, “Some
Council staff are understandably shaken, and to them I say,
please take care of yourself and one another during this
time. If you feel you may need further support, please reach
out.”
We ask our community for your patience, as
call wait times may be longer than normal given we are a few
people down today. The Civic Building will re-open to public
tomorrow morning with heightened security
protocols.
