Incident At Civic Building Foyer This Morning

Following an alleged assault at the Civic Building this morning the building will be closed to public for the remainder of the day.

Police and St Johns staff attended the scene and assessed a Council Officer whose injuries did not require hospital care. Police are now undertaking a full investigation.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “First and foremost my thoughts and concerns are with the impacted officer and those who witnessed the incident. I would like to thank those who acted quickly to support those involved, including local Police and St Johns Ambulance staff.”

Mayor Bernie continued, “Some Council staff are understandably shaken, and to them I say, please take care of yourself and one another during this time. If you feel you may need further support, please reach out.”

We ask our community for your patience, as call wait times may be longer than normal given we are a few people down today. The Civic Building will re-open to public tomorrow morning with heightened security protocols.

