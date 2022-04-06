Representation Review Finalised Ahead Of 2022 Elections
Ward name changes and boundary shifts are among changes
to Waikato District Council’s Proposed Representation
Review following a determination made by the Local
Government Commission (LGC)
yesterday.
Eight appeals and objections were heard by the LGC and Council earlier this year and the changes from Council’s final proposal are:
- The names of the district’s two Māori wards have been changed to Tai Raro Takiwaa Maaori Ward and Tai Runga Takiwaa Maaori Ward. This was part of Te Whakakitenga o Waikato’s appeal, supported by Council.
- The boundary between the Tuakau-Pōkeno and the Awaroa-Maramarua General Wards has been moved to include the Mercer airfield in the Tuakau-Pōkeno General Ward
- The Raglan Community Board area has been extended and the Raglan community will not be subdivided into a rural/urban split
- The name of the
Waerenga-Hukanui General Ward has been changed to the
Waerenga-Whitikahu General
Ward
The LGC also confirmed
that 13 councillors and a Mayor elected at large provides
effective representation of communities of interest and fair
representation for electors in the Waikato District for the
upcoming local body elections, to be held on 8 October
2022.
Additionally, the six community
boards proposed in the Representation Review remain, but the
Rural-Port Waikato Community Board elected officials will be
split by a north-south
divide.
Waikato District Council
Deputy Mayor, Councillor Aksel Bech welcomed the
determination and is pleased with the representation it
provides across district communities.
“Our
people and communities move freely around our district and
indeed the wider neighbouring regions as part of living
their everyday lives – whether running businesses,
attending school or playing sport – so it’s really
Mission Impossible to perfectly map every ward to
every resident," he said.
“We’re pleased
that our ward structures have been able to reflect the major
communities of urban and rural lifestyles, those influenced
by nearby cities Auckland and Hamilton, along with voice of
tangata whenua with two new Maaori
wards.
“The role of Community Boards
and Committees also continues to be a feature of our
democratic representation to ensure we have a way for local
issues and aspirations to easily get to the Council
Chamber.”
A breakdown of Waikato
District Council’s new ward and community board structure
can be found on the
Council website.
And the LGC’s
determination in full is available to
view the via the Local Government Commission
website.
For your reference, the media release detailing Council's final proposal to the LGC on representation arrangements before the appeals and objections process can be found here.