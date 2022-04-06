Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Road Works Pave The Way For Electric Trains

Wednesday, 6 April 2022, 4:38 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Works have started on the motorway improvements needed to give Pukekohe and Papakura communities access to electric trains.

The enabling works at SH1’s Drury interchange, are the first step in the project that will see the existing motorway bridges replaced with new, higher bridges necessary for electric trains and additional rail lines to run underneath.

The SH1 Papakura to Drury project is part of the $2.7 billion transport improvements programme that Waka Kotahi and KiwiRail are delivering for South Auckland. The works are funded through the New Zealand Upgrade Programme, the Government’s investment in better and safer transport choices for growing communities.

The National Manager Infrastructure Delivery for Waka Kotahi, Mark Kinvig says the works are key to delivering the wider plan to provide better, safer and more sustainable transport choices for South Auckland.

“Higher motorway bridges must be built over the North Island Main Trunk railway to enable KiwiRail to deliver the Papakura to Pukekohe rail electrification project and additional rail lines in future,” said Mr Kinvig.

Construction of the new bridges will initially be carried out beside the existing Drury southbound on-ramp, to reduce disruption to motorists before main construction and upgrade of the interchange begins in mid-2023.

The interchange upgrade will include additional lanes on Great South Road, improved environmental outcomes including stormwater treatment and better access for over-height vehicles.

It will also include new shared paths along and under the interchange, which will make it easier and safer for people to walk and bike around Drury.

“The SH1 Papakura to Drury improvements will support existing communities and the 120,000 additional people who are expected to make the area their home over the next 30 years,” said Mr Kinvig.

Further north, construction continues at pace on Stage 1A of the project near Papakura interchange along both shoulders, in the median and on the replacement and upgrade of the Park Estate Road overbridge. The new bridge will provide a safer connection to new housing areas and a new school under construction on the western side of the motorway.

Construction of a new noise wall (on the eastern side of SH1 between Beach and Park Estate Roads) is nearing completion and will make a significant difference for neighbouring residents in the Rosehill area.

KiwiRail is delivering the Papakura to Pukekohe rail electrification project along with three new Drury stations and a third main rail line.

Other New Zealand Upgrade Programme projects that are part of the South Auckland transport plan include a new third main rail line, Drury local transport network improvements and a re-scoped northern section of Mill Road focused on safety.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Feeble Contribution To Russian Sanctions


As the evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine mounts up, the West’s rhetoric has tried to keep up with the pace. Is Putin a war criminal? Do the actions of the Russian military– the deliberate shooting of hundreds of civilians, the relentless shelling of residential neighbourhoods, the use of cluster bombs, the systematic use of rape to terrorise the civilian population - qualify as genocide? Having the Biden administration pose such questions would have a lot more credibility if the US actually belonged to the International Court of Justice and recognised its jurisdiction...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand to apply trade sanctions in response to Russian atrocities
As part of the Government’s ongoing response to the conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor have announced significant new sanctions against Russia... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: New Zealand Remains At Red
The Government has received public health advice that now is not yet the time to ease the existing restrictions and drop from Red to Orange. Even though much of the country has likely experienced the peak of the Omicron outbreak, many regions and rural areas around New Zealand are facing an increase in case numbers. .. More>>


Infrastructure NZ: How New Zealand Built Its Housing Crisis
New research from the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga shows how Kiwis laid the foundations of today’s housing crisis over half a century ago. Te Waihanga Economics Director Peter Nunns says that house prices have bolted since 1980... More>>

Tauranga: By-election Date Announced
The Tauranga by-election will be held on Saturday 18 June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The by-election follows the announcement of the resignation of National MP Hon Simon Bridges... More>>


Government: New Report Confirms The Case For Emissions Reduction Plan
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is clear: we need a plan now to cut our emissions... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Support Further Collective Action By IEA New Zealand will voluntarily release more of its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 