Vaccine Passes No Longer Required At Council Facilities

From 12.01am on Friday 8 April, Wellington City Council will remove COVID Vaccine Pass (CVP) requirements across all its sites and facilities.

This follows an independent Health and Safety review, an internal health and safety assessment of our facilities, and a consultation process with staff regarding the removal of CVP mandates.

Following the Government announcement to changes with the COVID-19 Protection Framework, Council’s decision has taken into account many factors including feedback from staff, public health and legal advice, high vaccination rates in the capital, and the trending down of Omicron in the community.

While CVPs are no longer needed, masks will still be required indoors and safe distances maintained as we continue to prioritise the protection of our staff, customers and the wider community, says Council’s CEO Barbara McKerrow.

“We have seen the pandemic change a lot over the last two years, and the Government’s announcement of easing some restrictions is a good sign we have again made it through another wave – but there is still risk and we need to made decisions that best manage that risk.

“Our staff have done a remarkable job of maintaining the provision of most Council services and operating facilities through some challenging times, but the impacts of Omicron are still likely to be felt in the near future, which may affect services or force temporary closures.

“We ask the public to continue to be patient and supportive while we navigate through this, and our communications channels will keep everyone updated in the event of any changes.”

Up to date information about COVID and services and facilities can be found on Council’s social media channels and on the website at wellington.govt.nz/covid-19.

