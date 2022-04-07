New Temporary Home For Wairarapa Archive

Wairarapa Archive’s staff and collection will be brought back under one roof, with a new temporary location for the Archive secured in Albert Street, Masterton.

The premises require considerable fitting out, including shelving, but it is hoped to move from the current location for staff, in the Library Learning Centre – Te Puna Ako, in the next six months.

Permanent new premises for the Archive are planned as part of the Civic Facility project.

The collection is currently stored separately, adding to the challenges when serving customers, Archive Manager Liz Conway said.

“We are excited about the new site. It will bring the staff and the collection back together in one place, and will ensure our archives are safe and looked after in an appropriate manner,” she said.

Archive staff moved to the Library Learning Centre early last year after the previous premises were found to be earthquake-prone.

The new building, at 3 Albert Street, is rated at 80 per cent of the New Building Standard.

An opening date for the new building is still to be finalised. In the meantime, Archive services have resumed at the Library Learning Centre, with booked in-person meetings again possible, with masks required.

Meetings can be booked by emailing archives@library.mstn.govt.nz or phoning 06 370 6311.

© Scoop Media

