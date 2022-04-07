Representation Arrangements For Next Two Sets Of Taupō District Elections Determined

The Local Government Commission (LGC) has made its determination on the representation arrangements proposed after Taupō District Council’s most recent representation review. The arrangements for the 2022 and 2025 elections will be:

Taupō Ward (7 councillors). This is the status quo.

Mangakino/Pouakani Ward (1 councillor). This is the status quo.

Taupō East Rural Ward (1 councillor). This is the status quo.

Tūrangi/Tongariro Ward (1 councillor). This is a reduction from 2 councillors.

One district-wide Māori Ward – Te Papamārearea (2 councillors).

Mayor elected at large.

Following its decision earlier in 2021 to establish a Māori ward, council was required to take a fresh look at how many elected members there would be and what communities they would represent across the district. These representation reviews aim to ensure fair and effective representation for people and their communities and to strengthen local democracy.

The LGC has determined that will be no arrangements for community boards in the Taupō district for the 2022 and 2025 elections.

The Commission noted the Taupō District Council is currently developing a Mana Whakahono ā Rohe partnership agreement with Ngāti Tūrangitukua, are a hapū of Ngāti Tuwharetoa and who hold mana whenua of the Tūrangi township and its surrounds.

Under this proposed partnership agreement, a co-governance committee with equal representation from council and Ngāti Tūrangitukua is to be established. This committee will effectively fulfil the role the Tūrangi Tongariro Community Board plays within the Tūrangitukua rohe which includes the Turangi township and its immediate surrounds.

To ensure the wider Tongariro area is also fairly represented, a representative group is also proposed to be established by council and delegated the powers and functions currently held by the Tūrangi Tongariro Community Board for that area. This is similar to existing arrangements within the district that ensure effective representation for the Kinloch, Mangakino-Pouakani and Taupō East Rural areas.

The Commission’s full determination can be found here: www.lgc.govt.nz/representation-reviews/current-determinations/

