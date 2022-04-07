Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Whangarei District Council Appoints New CEO

Thursday, 7 April 2022, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Whangarei District Council

Whangarei District Council has appointed current Group Manager – Infrastructure, Simon Weston as its new chief executive.

Mayor Sheryl Mai said Weston’s impressive track record in local government, as well as his long-established Northland connections will help Council meet the needs of its growing district and changing customer expectations.

“Simon is a seasoned professional who is determined to see Whangārei reach its full potential.

“Under his stewardship, our three waters systems are among the strongest in New Zealand, our key infrastructure like our roads, pipes, and community spaces are well maintained and managed, and he’s led the delivery of the district’s largest infrastructure assets – Wilson’s Dam and the iconic Te Matau ā Pohe – and a raft of major projects culminating in the latest addition to our Town Basin, the new Pūtahi Park,” says Mai.

Weston’s career in construction and local government spans over 35 years across the UK, Auckland and Northland.

“Mr Weston joined Whangarei District Council in 1996 as Water Manager. In 2004 he became the Works and Services manager, leading Water Services, the Infrastructure Capital Programme, Waste and Drainage, Infrastructure Planning, Roading, Parks and Recreation and Infrastructure Development departments. In 2008 he became Infrastructure Services Manager and in 2015, Group Manager, Infrastructure.

“Almost every major infrastructure project, development or change in Whangarei over the past 26 years, including development of the Northland Transportation Alliance, has involved his direct input, management or supervision. He has formed strong relationships with the government agencies who partner with us and fund us, and with the region’s other local authorities. Very few, if any have had more experience working with the political, social and physical attributes of our growing and developing future,” says Mai.

Mr Weston replaces Rob Forlong, whose 7-year contract is coming to an end.

Weston and Forlong have worked closely together over the last seven years.

“I am thrilled to see Simon taking over – his immense passion for our place, depth of experience and unquestionable commitment to delivering on our community’s vision for Whangārei means he is incredibly well placed to lead this next chapter. I have every confidence that Council is in great hands,” says Forlong.

