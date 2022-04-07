Community Grants Applications Now Open

Kāpiti Coast District Council has Community Grants funding available to support community-based projects, programmes and events that contribute to achieving positive social outcomes for people living in the Kāpiti Coast District.

The grants are for non-for-profit organisations and are contestable, with a total of $33,800 available for the current financial year.

“The grants are a way for Council to support our district to build better communities,” says Janice McDougall, Group Manager People and Partnerships at Kāpiti Coast District Council.

“Community Grants can be used for projects that encourage greater community participation or improve the quality of life for the participants.”

Previous projects funded by Community Grants include programmes for cancer patients, production of a community newsletter, care packages for families living with children with heart defects, and volunteer training as well as recruitment.

“There is no time like the present to get out there and support our lovely community and we’re here to help too.”

Applications for this funding round close at 5pm, Thursday 5 May.

More information on the Community Grants, eligibility criteria, and application forms are available on the Council’s website at kapiticoast.govt.nz/community-grants

