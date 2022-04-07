Update: Gisborne Homicide Investigation
Thursday, 7 April 2022, 5:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A police investigation into the death of Maraea Smith in
Titoki Street, Gisborne on 25 March is ongoing.
Police
can now confirm that a search conducted at an address in
Childers Road, Gisborne on 26 March was in relation to the
homicide investigation.
Police can also now confirm
that Maraea died after being shot.
We would like to
hear from anyone who may have knowledge of the firearm used
in the shooting and it’s possible whereabouts.
We
also continue to appeal for information regarding a silver
Nissan Navara, believed to be in the areas of Titoki Street,
Childers Road, Lytton Road and Elgin shopping centre on the
evening Maraea died.
If you can help, please get in
touch via 105 and quote file number
220326/4039.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
