Update: Gisborne Homicide Investigation

A police investigation into the death of Maraea Smith in Titoki Street, Gisborne on 25 March is ongoing.

Police can now confirm that a search conducted at an address in Childers Road, Gisborne on 26 March was in relation to the homicide investigation.

Police can also now confirm that Maraea died after being shot.

We would like to hear from anyone who may have knowledge of the firearm used in the shooting and it’s possible whereabouts.

We also continue to appeal for information regarding a silver Nissan Navara, believed to be in the areas of Titoki Street, Childers Road, Lytton Road and Elgin shopping centre on the evening Maraea died.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 220326/4039.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

