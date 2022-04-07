Christchurch - Woman's Death Being Treated As A Homicide
Thursday, 7 April 2022, 5:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola
Reeves.
Christchurch Police are now treating the
death of a woman in her 60s in Woolston as a
homicide.
A scene examination is continuing at the
property in Walcot Street where the woman was found deceased
on Monday evening.
A post-mortem has now been
completed, and Police continue to make inquiries into how
the woman died.
Police will not be releasing details
about the woman's identity at this
time.
