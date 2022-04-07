Christchurch - Woman's Death Being Treated As A Homicide

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves.

Christchurch Police are now treating the death of a woman in her 60s in Woolston as a homicide.

A scene examination is continuing at the property in Walcot Street where the woman was found deceased on Monday evening.

A post-mortem has now been completed, and Police continue to make inquiries into how the woman died.

Police will not be releasing details about the woman's identity at this time.

