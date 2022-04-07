Update: Continuing Delays On Avalon And Mangaharakeke Drive Bypass,Hamilton - Waikato

Northbound lanes of the Avalon and Mangaharakeke Drive Bypass continue to

experience significant delays, following an earlier crash involving a truck.

It is recommended that Auckland bound traffic travelling north on SH 1 take

an alternative route as follows:

Either turn right onto Massey/Hall overbridge, follow Hall Street through to

and turn left onto Ulster Street / Te Rapa Straight to head north.

Or turn left onto Massey Street, take the 3rd exit off the roundabout to

Whatawhata Road, to Whatawhata Township, turn right on Hortitiu Road/ SH 39.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience.

© Scoop Media

