Update: Continuing Delays On Avalon And Mangaharakeke Drive Bypass,Hamilton - Waikato
Thursday, 7 April 2022, 6:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Northbound lanes of the Avalon and Mangaharakeke Drive
Bypass continue to
experience significant delays,
following an earlier crash involving a truck.
It is
recommended that Auckland bound traffic travelling north on
SH 1 take
an alternative route as follows:
Either
turn right onto Massey/Hall overbridge, follow Hall Street
through to
and turn left onto Ulster Street / Te Rapa
Straight to head north.
Or turn left onto Massey
Street, take the 3rd exit off the roundabout
to
Whatawhata Road, to Whatawhata Township, turn right on
Hortitiu Road/ SH 39.
Police would like to thank
motorists for their
patience.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Quite justifiably, TVNZ has got a lot of stick on social media for the bizarre framing it used in last night’s 6pm nws bulletin to announce Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s resignation as Director -General of Health. “Love him or loathe him.” were the words with which the TVNZ newsroom chose to commence its report. Love is problematic. But who, apart from the fringe anti-vaxxers, actually loathes Ashley Bloomfield? As Russell Brown pointed out, the framing was indicative of a media tendency to treat the views of a tiny minority as if they were held by half the population... More>>