Have Your Say On Marlborough’s Economic Future

Friday, 8 April 2022, 9:42 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Fast forward 10 years and Marlborough has a thriving economy in balance with a flourishing environment and vibrant communities.

That is the vision of the draft Marlborough Economic Wellbeing Strategy 2022-2032. The strategy is released for consultation today and the public has until Monday 9 May to provide comment.

Councillor David Croad, who holds the Economic Development portfolio, said the Council’s economic development team had facilitated the development of the new strategy in collaboration with industry sectors, the Marlborough Regional Skills and Leadership Group, investors, entrepreneurs, mentors and advisors, to plan and enhance the region’s economic future.

“This is an exciting blueprint for Marlborough’s future. This is not a Council plan as such - it’s a draft strategy created by many of Marlborough’s key industries,” he said. “We now invite the wider business community and the public to have their say to help inform the final regional economic strategy.”

The draft strategy sets a direction for the development of Marlborough’s economy, which includes its current successful sectors and also some new, emerging sectors like tech and innovation. It was adopted at today’s full Council meeting.

“The past two years have been extremely challenging for some industry sectors but the pandemic has also created new business opportunities,” Clr Croad said.

“Our primary industries - viticulture, agriculture, forestry and fisheries - along with the science and technology and construction sectors have been the foundation of Marlborough’s recent strong economic performance.”

“Last year the Council signalled its intent to further support our economy by increasing its investment in economic development by $100k a year.”

“That funding continues to bolster key areas such as start-up support through Business Trust Marlborough, economic data from Infometrics and Smart+Connected industry collaboration.

“New projects include Marlborough’s first start-up weekend, Innovate Marlborough, screen promotion and talent attraction.”

Economic Development Portfolio Manager Dorien Vermaas said the strategy provides a vision and guidance towards the future with a focus on improving wellbeing and productivity in Marlborough.

“Marlborough needs an integrated economic development strategy involving all industry sectors working together towards a single vision. It’s an exciting time to be looking forward and seeing how we can work together through collaboration, innovation and embracing new technologies.”

“It’s a breakthrough moment for Marlborough and it’s what we’re hearing out there when talking to businesses, business service providers and industry bodies. People are saying we need a shared economic vision that will help build our resilience, support new and emerging industries and improve wellbeing.”

“We’re living in times of great change globally and Marlborough needs to be prepared. This strategy will help Marlborough create a new vision for itself and a plan for the future.”

The strategy covers seven key focus areas:

· Aquaculture

· Aviation

· Forestry and wood processing

· Screen and creative industries

· Tech and innovation

· Wine

· The Māori economy

“A key goal of the strategy is to accelerate cross-collaboration between industry sectors to achieve efficiencies and increase productivity. We also want Marlborough to become a recognised leader in agritech solutions in wine, viticulture and aquaculture across Australasia, and we want to develop an economic wellbeing framework for the region.”

“While Marlborough is a successful region, we do have our share of challenges to tackle. Our region sits last in the business start-up rate nationally and the proportion of our young people not in education, employment or training is 9 per cent, among New Zealand’s highest. We have a great opportunity to reverse these statistics.”

“We also face the headwinds of climate change, a lack of qualified workforce and a relative scarcity of housing. We need to expand our attraction campaign to counter our ageing population and also attract investment in education and medical services.”

“We have many exciting projects happening right now in Marlborough - the Sawmill Studios film industry proposal and scoping plans for a new ‘Tech Hub’ are just two examples.”

To read the draft strategy and make a submission go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations

The deadline for feedback is 5.00 pm Monday 9 May. Submissions will then be considered and Council will adopt the strategy in late June.

