Annual Plan Opens For Consultation - Have Your Say

Marlborough District Council has adopted its Annual Plan 2022-23 Consultation Document. Public submissions open from today Friday 8 April and close at 5.00 pm on Tuesday 10 May.

Mayor John Leggett said that despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, Marlborough is a very successful, growing region.

“Our continued success brings with it demand for transport and water infrastructure and improved community facilities.”

“I’m pleased to say we have been able to allocate $83.4M in capital expenditure this coming financial year, our highest ever.”

“This year’s proposed rates increase of 5.37% is driven largely by external factors: inflationary pressure, new Government requirements, increased labour costs and supply chain issues, which are impacting on all of New Zealand’s councils.

“However, our proposed increase is significantly lower than many other councils around the country.”

“We have made use of our Infrastructure Upgrade and Depreciation reserves and allocated $4.3M from the Covid-19 Rates Relief Reserve to reduce the impact on rates. This year’s budget proposal maintains current levels of service and a strong capital expenditure programme focused on delivering Marlborough’s core infrastructure needs.”

“However, staff turnover has increased and it has become more difficult to fill positions in local government. With inflation running at almost 6 per cent, we have had to allocate more funding to allow the Council to remain competitive in the employment market.”

Councillors supported a number of proposed new expenditure items, mainly requests for increased levels of service, which are set out below.

“This consultation document outlines our priorities for the coming year. I encourage people to take the opportunity to have their say.”

“Help us shape Marlborough’s future and how we get there, together.”

Proposed new projects for the year ahead

The majority of these items are proposed to be funded from Reserves:

Upgrades and improvements for community facilities and playgrounds in Blenheim, Picton, Renwick and Havelock - $831.4K over four years, with a rating impact of $23.4K in 2022-23.

Funding to cover operational costs at Lansdowne Sportshub - $70K

An operating grant increase to the Marlborough Heritage Trust of $100K in 2022-23. The Trust manages and operates the Marlborough Museum and archives at Brayshaw Heritage Park, and the Edwin Fox.

Amenity upgrades in Marlborough’s smaller towns through the Small Townships Programme - $250K, with a rating impact of $9.1K in 2022-23. This restores the original purchasing power of the programme.

$100K to lift Picton foreshore and Shelly Beach maintenance to premier park levels.

$125K for additional costs to implement the National Policy Statement (NPS) on Freshwater Management for three years.

$50K for building capacity and capability to implement the NPS on Freshwater Management - Te Mana o te Wai - for three years.

Funding to support potential rezoning variations for housing and other developments to the Proposed Marlborough Environment Plan: $150K.

Increase in staff remuneration budgets to remain competitive in the challenging employment market ($562K), and additional personnel in Emergency Management, Human Resources and Rivers - $150K.

The rating impact of these proposals has been reduced to zero through the possible use of $1.36M of the $23M ‘three waters well-being’ funding that the Government announced in July 2021, subject to it being on acceptable terms to Council.

Have Your Say - how to submit

The online form is the quickest and easiest way to make a submission. Simply go to www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations and follow the online prompts. Please indicate in your submission if you’d like to speak at a public hearing.

A hard copy of the submission form can be printed from the website or collected from Council’s Blenheim or Picton offices, or from Marlborough District Libraries. All hard copies must be returned before close of business on 10 May.

Please send your submission to annualplan@marlborough.govt.nz

Hearings will take place on 7, 8 and 9 June. The Council will meet to consider submissions on 13 June and to adopt the Annual Plan 2022-23 on 30 June.

