Further Charges To Be Laid After Man Dies Following Incident At Westfield Manukau

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan, Counties Manukau Central Area Investigations Manager:

Police can confirm that a man who was injured in an incident where multiple pedestrians were allegedly hit by a vehicle at Westfield Manukau last month, has passed away in hospital.

Six people were transported to Middlemore Hospital with a range of injuries following the crash, which occurred on Sunday 20th March, 2022.

One of the victims who sustained serious injuries sadly passed away in hospital yesterday.

He was Gary Cowley, aged 59, from Manurewa.

Police’s thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this difficult time.

Another person who was seriously injured remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The other victims have since been discharged from hospital.

The alleged driver of the vehicle involved, a 35-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene and has appeared in court on multiple charges including reckless driving causing injury.

The woman will be now be facing further charges in relation to reckless driving causing death and driving with excess breath alcohol causing death.

These charges will be laid at her next appearance at the Manukau District Court on 12/4/2022.

As the matter remains before the courts, Police are not in a position to comment further.

