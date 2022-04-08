Update #11 2pm 8 April 2022, Awarua Fire

Six crews and four helicopters are back working on the Awarua fire ground today.

Incident Controller Mark Mawhinney says despite the challenging weather conditions, firefighters have been successful in containing the fire.

"The fire is around 95 percent contained and without the hard work of the whole response team over the past week, we wouldn’t be in the position we’re in today," he says.

Today fire crews have been working on hotspots that were identified after a flyover with a thermal camera this morning.

Weather conditions on the ground have continued to be windy with occasional showers.

The last day for duck shooters to peg their maimai is this Sunday. Mark Mawhinney reminds anyone planning to mark up their maimai this weekend around Awarua Bay and Waituna Lagoon to be extra vigilant in case of increased fire activity.

"Members of the public are not permitted to enter the fire ground as it’s still not considered safe" he says.

Six crews will continue to work on the fire over the weekend - with showers and light winds forecast.

This will be the last formal update for this fire unless anything changes.

© Scoop Media

