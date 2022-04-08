Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ministers Progress Discussions About Kahungunu Housing

Friday, 8 April 2022, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc

Today the Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Board Chairman, Ngahiwi Tomoana, welcomed Ministers Henare and Jackson to Kahungunu to progress discussions about the provision of housing in Kahungunu under Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga.

Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga is the Government’s commitment of $730 million over four years to accelerate Māori led housing solutions, a combination of investment from the 2021 Budget ($380m) and the Māori Infrastructure Fund ($350m) – the largest investment ever in Māori Housing.

In 2021 the Government launched the National Māori Housing strategy – MAIHI Ka Ora. Last month Associate Minister of Housing, Hon. Peeni Henare released the Implementation Plan for the strategy which clearly steps out how government will achieve their long term goal of ensuring that all whānau have safe, healthy, affordable homes with secure tenure, across the Māori housing continuum.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi is one of 3 Iwi prototypes endorsed by the National Iwi Chairs Forum to pilot different housing approaches and solutions for whānau. The other 2 prototypes are Toitu Tairawhiti led by Willie Te Aho and Annette Wehi with the full backing of Ngai Tamanuhiri, Rongowhakaata, Te Aitanga a Mahaki, Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau a Apanui and Te Whakatohea, and Ka Uru Ora led by Jamie Tuuta. The 3 prototypes cover a range of approaches from transportable, prefabricated, steel framed and traditional builds in rural, urban or metro settings.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Construction Company K3 Kahungunu Property, is not just about building homes but also focuses on pioneering customised training programmes to upskill and grow whānau through apprenticeships and supports Māori Ownership by creating business opportunities.

Minister Jackson had visited Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi leaders earlier this year where he was briefed on the various activities being led by Kahungunu. He was intrigued by the ‘go get em’ attitude displayed by the K3 team. Today’s visit included a tour of the K3 Housing projects taking place in Heretaunga and Te Whanganui a Orotu.

The provision of quality housing is a shared priority between the Crown and the Iwi Chairs through engagement with Pou Tāhua (Economic Development forum of the National Iwi Chairs forum) which is chaired by Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc. Chairman, Ngahiwi Tomoana.

Ngāti Kahungunu is the third largest iwi with 38,000 registered members. Geographically the tribe has the second longest coastline in the country from Paritū in the North to Turakirae in the South. Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated maintains an independent position to provide research, advice and advocate for the interests, rights, values, beliefs and practices of Ngāti Kahungunu alongside our whānau and hapū. Our mission is to enhance the mana and well-being of Ngāti Kahungunu.

