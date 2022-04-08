UPDATE - Nelson Homicide, Hope
Friday, 8 April 2022, 4:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police urge those still holding on to meaningful
information in relation to the death of Simon Bevers to
disclose it to Police.
The homicide investigation into
Simon's death remains ongoing.
Police have spoken to a
number of witnesses and continue to analyse the evidence and
information collected to date.
Police are determined
and remain optimistic that the person, or persons,
responsible for Simon's death will be held to
account.
We would however still like to hear from
those with vital information that has not yet been disclosed
to Police regarding Simon's death.
Anyone with
information is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file
number 220309/6371.
Information can also be provided
anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
