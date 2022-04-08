UPDATE - Nelson Homicide, Hope

Police urge those still holding on to meaningful information in relation to the death of Simon Bevers to disclose it to Police.

The homicide investigation into Simon's death remains ongoing.

Police have spoken to a number of witnesses and continue to analyse the evidence and information collected to date.

Police are determined and remain optimistic that the person, or persons, responsible for Simon's death will be held to account.

We would however still like to hear from those with vital information that has not yet been disclosed to Police regarding Simon's death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 220309/6371.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

