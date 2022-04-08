Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Make A Paw-sitive Difference And Help Put A New Roof Over The Heads Of New Zealand’s Future Guide Dogs

Friday, 8 April 2022, 5:20 pm
Press Release: Blind Low Vision NZ

Guide Dog Puppies

Blind Low Vision NZ is asking New Zealanders to help raise $6 million across the next 18 months to fund the build of new, fit-for-purpose kennels for future guide dogs in training.

Alongside COVID-19 impacts, significant outbreaks of Kennel Cough have made it even more challenging for Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dogs to graduate the number of dogs needed to meet client needs.

Adding to the challenge, the now 35-year-old kennels no longer meet international best practice. With new kennels, Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dogs will ensure happier, healthier guide dogs who are ready to take on the role of giving independence back to Kiwis who are blind, deafblind or have low vision.

The new facility will be designed with built-in biosecurity and infection control in mind, featuring a dedicated isolation facility and dedicated vet clinic. In addition to this, there will be an enrichment and physio room as well as a hydro-therapy pool for staff to work with dogs in a quiet, distraction-free area to build up muscle, balance and stability – which is particularly important when a dog has been suffering from an injury or recovering from a virus.

“We want to provide greater open and shared spaces for our dogs to socialise. Unfortunately, this isn’t possible in our current kennels where our dogs can hear but not see each other,” says Peter Hine, Head of Guide Dog Services.

“Having a greater level of socialisation can reduce stress levels and in turn, lead to more successful outcomes for guide dogs in training.”

The kennel rebuild is the next step for Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dogs in shaping the future of the guide dog programme in New Zealand. By rebuilding the kennels, they hope to increase the number of dogs who successfully graduate by an additional 20%.

“The project was initially signed off in early 2020 and we have been undertaking consultation, planning and design work since then,” says Gwen Green, General Manager Fundraising.

“We are now ready to start the build and need to raise the funds to make this possible. Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dogs do not receive government funding, so 100% of this build will be funded by our generous donors.”

Blind Low Vision NZ just held its annual Guide Dog Puppy Appeal fundraising event, to raise awareness and funds for guide dogs. Now, the public have the chance to help with this exciting new build to give those guide dogs a special home.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Blind Low Vision NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Framing The Media Debate


Quite justifiably, TVNZ has got a lot of stick on social media for the bizarre framing it used in last night’s 6pm news bulletin to announce Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s resignation as Director -General of Health. “Love him or loathe him.” were the words with which the TVNZ newsroom chose to commence its report. Love is problematic. But who, apart from the fringe anti-vaxxers, actually loathes Ashley Bloomfield? As Russell Brown pointed out, the framing was indicative of a media tendency to treat the views of a tiny minority as if they were held by half the population...
More>>



 
 


Supreme Court: Judge Among Three Senior Appointments
The Honourable Justice Stephen Kós has been appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court and the Honourable Justice Mark Cooper will replace him as President of the Court of Appeal, Attorney General David Parker announced today... More>>


Government: Clean Car Scheme Races Past 12,000 Rebate Milestone
Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today that the Clean Car rebate scheme has exceeded expectations by already reaching 12,000 approved rebates. “The Clean Car Discount scheme is off to an electric start, helping to get more Kiwis behind the wheel of cheaper electric vehicles... More>>

Government: New Zealand to apply trade sanctions in response to Russian atrocities
As part of the Government’s ongoing response to the conflict in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor have announced significant new sanctions against Russia... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>


Tauranga: By-election Date Announced
The Tauranga by-election will be held on Saturday 18 June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. The by-election follows the announcement of the resignation of National MP Hon Simon Bridges... More>>


Government: New Report Confirms The Case For Emissions Reduction Plan
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is clear: we need a plan now to cut our emissions... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 