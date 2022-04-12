Easter Weekend Works Futureproofing Wellington’s Rail Network

There will be scheduled maintenance on Wellington’s rail network over Easter weekend as part of a programme of work designed to create a sustainable, reliable, and resilient rail network now and for future generations.

Scott Gallacher, Metlink General Manager said, “Scheduled maintenance is necessary to ensure our rail network, capable of delivering millions of passenger journeys a year, can continue to do so and for the millions more projected to take place in the future.

“We recognise that work taking place over Easter weekend can be disruptive as families and friends catch up and while Wellington Phoenix fans eagerly await the team’s homecoming match”.

“However, this work was planned several months ago and involves booking shared resources across several organisations. Getting a good block of time to get this work done without impacting daily commutes is important and delaying this work would add significant time, cost and resources”.

The maintenance of Wellington’s rail lines are carried out by KiwiRail, with bus replacements put in place by Metlink and its rail operator Transdev.

Scott Gallacher said the network would still be there for those who needed it, but travellers should be wary of capacity and frequency reductions due to a Sunday timetable. Passengers were encouraged to make alternative travel methods where possible, particularly for those wanting to get to the game or into the city.

Extra services and bus replacements, a feature Metlink usually provides when large stadium events are on, are not possible with Omicron continuing to affect frontline staff.

“While we’re seeing improvements, its presence continues to limit what we can deliver , said Scott Gallacher.

“However, the adaptability, understanding and patience shown as a result from all our partners to frontline staff, our passengers and wider communities, has been fantastic. I’ve no doubt this will continue”.

Easter travellers on the Metlink network should visit Metlink’s website for the latest information on buses replacing trains and Kiwirail’s website for the latest on planned maintenance.

© Scoop Media

