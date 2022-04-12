Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Report Shows Physical Activity Level Of Auckland’s Asian Communities Significantly Impacted By COVID-19

Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation

A report into the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on the physical activity level of Asian communities across Auckland is providing helpful insights for the sport and recreation sector as New Zealand finds itself dealing with changing norms due to the pandemic.

Undertaken by Regional ActivAsian Partners Aktive, CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere, the online survey explored the effect of COVID-19 restrictions on Asian communities’ physical activity and wellbeing.

Report coordinator and ActivAsian Development Manager Alvin Cheung outlines the research and resulting report.

"The purpose of the research is to provide insights into how Asian communities have been engaging in sport and physical activity through COVID-19 Level 4 lockdowns," says Mr Cheung. "These insights will be used to improve the accessibility and quality of play, active recreation and sport experiences, and to build resilience for our Asian communities."

The research applied a combination of quantitative and qualitative methodology in the form of a survey designed to gather insights into Asian communities’ participation in sport and physical activity before and during the lockdown. It looked at barriers and enablers to being physically active and included opportunities for additional comments.

Focused on Asian communities in Tāmaki Makaurau, the survey was voluntary, anonymous and available in English, Chinese, Korean and Japanese. It was open to any person who identified themselves as "Asian", with a total of 319 respondents completing the survey.

Mr Cheung outlines some key findings, noting COVID-19 and its resulting lockdown measures have had a powerful impact on Asian communities’ overall wellbeing and their participation in sport and physical activities.

"Asian communities have developed an increased focus or interest in physical activity and wellbeing [during] Level 4 lockdown in August 2021. Participants who developed exercise habits prior to the lockdown were more likely to be physically active during lockdown than those who had not.

"In addition, Asian communities express a strong need for services to improve their mental health, enrich knowledge on nutrition, and increase opportunities to enhance social connectedness."

As the report notes, while Asian communities expressed an increased interest in physical activity during lockdown, there was not a correlating increase in actual physical activity levels. The researchers, comprising Mr Cheung, Husmit Uka, ActivAsian Community Leader, Harbour Sport and Sherry Xue, ActivAsian Community Coordinator, Sport Auckland, note this ‘paradox’ is a potential area for future study.

Mr Cheung added: "For our communities, barriers to participation in sport and physical activities during lockdown include lack of motivation, exercise goals, habits and time; being occupied with other commitments; and undesirable weather; as well as COVID-19 and lockdown restrictions.

"Enablers over the same period include availability of time, exercise equipment and sport gear; digital exercise resources; companionship; improved mental and physical health; and being close to facilities, such as parks."

A key insight from this report is how one person’s barrier can be another person’s motivator: for some respondents, heightened anxiety encouraged them to get in some physical activity, while other people noted their anxiety prevented them from exercising. Likewise, some people found they worked more at home, and therefore had less time for exercise - while others found working from home freed up enough time for them to get in a daily walk or exercise class.

For the full report on the Impact of COVID-19 Restrictions on the Physical Activity Level of Asian Communities across Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, click here.

Established by Harbour Sport in 2009, ActivAsian is a collaborative regional project aimed at addressing issues facing Asian communities in participating in sport, recreation and physical activity in the Auckland region. With partners Aktive, CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere, the initiative’s vision is for the Asian community to be activated, advocated for and represented at community levels across play, sport and active recreation.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Gendered Perceptions In Politics


In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position...
More>>



 
 


Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter
Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine
The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>


Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 