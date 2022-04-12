Cyclone Fili – MetService Red Warnings Issued

Covering period of Tuesday 12 - Thursday 14 April

MetService has updated the Severe Weather Watches and Warnings associated with Cyclone Fili this morning – upgrading to a Red Warning for heavy rain for Tairawhiti Gisborne from 10pm Tuesday and the Wairoa District from 1am Wednesday. Red Warnings are reserved for the most significant and disrupting weather to communities.

Meteorologist David Miller explains, “These Red Warnings were issued in consultation with Regional Council Hydrologists and comes on the back of the recent flooding events (in March), which these regions are still recovering from.“

“In just 24 hours from 10pm tonight (Tuesday), 200-300mm of rain can be expected to accumulate in Tairawhiti Gisborne, while the Wairoa District can expect 250-350mm starting 1am Wednesday, with very large rainfall rates of up to 35-50mm/hr. This amount of rainfall could cause dangerous river conditions, slips and significant flooding, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.”

People in these areas are advised to avoid outdoor activities and unnecessary travel during this event, and to stay up to date with the latest weather warnings, and advice from local authorities.

Miller continues, “The rest of the North Island will also feel some impacts from Fili, with a number of Severe Weather Watches and Orange Warnings issued. However, due to the cyclone tracking further east, heavy rain is looking less likely for some other parts in western areas of the North Island.

Orange Warnings for heavy rain and Watches are in effect for northern and eastern parts of the North Island from Northland and Auckland down to Bay of Plenty and Hawke’s Bay south of the Wairoa District. The entire North Island is under either an Orange Warning for Strong Wind or a Watch, with those in central and eastern areas expected to get the strongest gusts.

Additionally, significant and hazardous waves are likely with the potential for dangerous rip currents inshore to affect northern and eastern parts of the North Island coastline.

This is a significant weather event, many regions will be affected, especially those from Bay of Plenty to Hawke’s Bay and it is important to keep up to date with latest warnings and official advice.

Be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings at metservice.com

