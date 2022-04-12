Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

MidCentral DHB Offers Grocery Vouchers For Return Of Pulse Oximeters

Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 2:58 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

The MidCentral District Health Board has put a call out today for the public to return any loaned pulse oximeters to DHB drop off points in exchange for a $20 grocery voucher.

Pulse oximeters, a small device which can be used to monitor people’s conditions while they have COVID-19, are in low supply following a rapid increase in demand during the Omicron outbreak, says COVID-19 Senior Responsible Officer Deborah Davies.

“With high numbers of community cases, we’ve been distributing pulse oximeters to people with COVID-19 who are at high risk of serious illness. Unfortunately, not all of these have been returned.

“We are asking the community to return devices they are no longer using as soon as possible to ensure we can give them to the people who need them. These may have been distributed by your GP, primary care provider, iwi health team or at the Emergency Department and other wards at Palmerston North Hospital.

“We understand that having COVID-19 in your household is a difficult time and know that many people may have simply forgotten that they have one at home. That's why we are offering an incentive for people to bring their device to MidCentral DHB drop off points and collect a $20 grocery voucher.”

Davies says that pulse oximeters are an essential tool for many adults who are at-risk from COVID-19.

“Not everyone needs a pulse oximeter, however, for some adults, the symptoms of COVID-19 can be very serious and can get worse quickly, which means they need to be more closely monitored to look for any changes in their condition.”

Davies says that a pulse oximeter can be potentially life-saving.

“COVID-19 can cause your blood oxygen levels to fall and your heart to beat faster - and with COVID-19, people can deteriorate very quickly. A pulse oximeter can help track and assess how well your lungs are working by measuring the level of oxygen in your blood to determine if you need to get medical help or call an ambulance.”

The MidCentral DHB have set up drop off points for pulse oximeters across the rohe.

Return sites across the rohe:

Palmerston North:

THINK Hauora and Te Tihi, 200 Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North

Best Care (Whakapai Hauora) Charitable Trust, 140-148 Maxwells Line, Palmerston North

Te Wakahuia Manawatū Trust, 56 Pembroke Street, Palmerston North

Tararua:

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui-a-Rua, 171 High Street, Dannevirke

Rangitāne o Tāmaki Nui A Rua, 10 Gordon Street, Dannevirke

Manawatū:

Ngā Kaitiaki o Ngāti Kauwhata, 139 South Street, Feilding

Rural Manawatū District: Text 0272441424 for pick up from mailbox in exchange for a grocery voucher.

Horowhenua:

Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, 306 Oxford Street, Levin

Raukawa Whānau Ora, 152 Bath Street, Levin

Ōtaki:

Te Puna Ōranga o Ōtaki, 51 Main Street, Ōtaki

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Gendered Perceptions In Politics


In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position...
More>>



 
 


Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter
Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine
The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>


Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 