Funding Supports The Beating Arts Of The City

From a Robot Farm to Taonga puoro wānanga to a punk festival multimedia exhibition, the Creative Communities Scheme recipients reflect the diversity of the capital’s arts scene.

The Creative Communities Scheme (CCS), a partnership between Wellington City Council and Creative New Zealand, is a biannual funding scheme that supports projects that reflect the diversity of the capital’s culture and traditions, gets young people participating, have broad appeal and community involvement, and encourages engagement in the arts.

This round, the CCS panel allocated $102K to 22 recipients including a Robot Farm as part of the Urban Dream Brokerage programme, a stitching lounge in Strathmore, a raranga weaving course, a multi-media display celebrating 20 years of the Kirikiriroa Hamilton punk and hardcore festival, and an annual exhibition: Sex Workers of Aotearoa.

CCS panel chair Hilaire Carmody says the funding keeps our city fun and vibrant – and a little surprising.

“We are able to support a wide range of forms – such as exhibitions, making workshops, or live performances. This gives people from all walks of life the opportunity to participate in, and enjoy, artistic works and processes that are relevant to them.

“We can also bring creative practices to places and spaces that make it more comfortable to access the arts, such as community halls, churches, and even bars and clubs. Great examples are the Strathmore Park Stitching Lounge and the Aotearoa Queer Arts Festival.”

Hilaire, who is stepping down as Chair after this round, says there are many highlights in the role.

“I have felt proudest when we have chosen to support projects that ensure the handing down of cultural language, song and dance from one generation to the next. With so many changes in the world, we need to ensure our diverse communities have opportunities to thrive and have pride in who they are.”

Wellington City Council’s City Arts Manager Andy Lowe says the Council’s partnership with Creative New Zealand reflects a real commitment to arts and culture in Pōneke – and Aotearoa.

“Our partnership supports arts and culture from grassroots to professional levels – especially during these challenging times for the community.

“It also compliments our Aho Tini strategy focusing on supporting the access, inclusion, visibility, and success of the city’s artists and arts organisations.

“We are also pleased to be supporting such a variety of energetic projects with a strong te ao Māori focus including Taonga puoro wānanga, and our largest CCS grant to date for Te Toi Ahurewa o Mahi Raranga – a 16 week weaving programme for rangatahi, pakeke, and kaumatua being held in Miramar.”

The CCS funding reopens in July with applications closing at the end of August 2022.

More information about the scheme and other funding opportunities can be found at wellington.govt.nz/funding.

