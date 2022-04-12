International Migration: February 2022
Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ
International migration statistics give the latest
outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes
estimates of migrants entering or leaving New
Zealand.
Key facts
Annual
migration
Provisional estimates for the year
ended February 2022 compared with the year ended February
2021 are:
- migrant arrivals: 44,500 (± 500), down
26 percent
- migrant departures: 52,200 (± 600), up 2
percent
- annual net migration: loss of 7,600 (±
700), down from a net gain of 9,500 (±
30).
