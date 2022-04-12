No Way Through The Lewis Pass This Afternoon – Next Update 8 Pm, Take SH1 Via Kaikōura Instead

Lewis Pass, SH7, drivers need to rethink their route this evening as a serious motorcycle crash near the Boyle River has closed the highway while the Police Serious Crash Unit investigates and vehicles are recovered.

The crash before 3 pm was at the Boyle Bluffs, between Boyle River and Engineers Camp, (see black closure mark on map above), says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“Road blocks are in place west of the Hanmer Springs turnoff on SH7 and at Springs Junction,” says Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager Steve Rusbatch. The next update is expected at 8 pm.

“If people are travelling between Christchurch and Nelson they will need to go via SH1 through Kaikōura and Blenheim and allow an extra hour for travel.”

