Have You Seen Isaac?

Isaac Andrews is missing and was last seen around Te Papa in Central

Wellington at around 1:30pm this afternoon.

He is believed to be wearing a blue knitted jumper, blue pants, blue

raincoat, brown boots and a black backpack.

Police and Isaac’s family are concerned for his welfare and would like to

see him return home.

If you have seen Isaac or have information that may assist Police in locating

him, please call 111 and quote event number P050222685.



