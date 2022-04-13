Update 4: Heavy Rain Warning, Strong Wind Warning
Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 6:21 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Update 4: Heavy Rain Warning, Strong Wind Warning And Heavy
Swell Warning Still In Place
The warnings are still in
force with an increase in expected wind
strength:
Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne -
Red
This rain is expected to cause
dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips
and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some
roads impassable and possibly isolating
communities.
Area: Gisborne
Valid: 10:00pm Tuesday
to 10:00pm Wednesday
Expect 200 to 300mm of rain to
accumulate. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h, but 35 to 50mm/h
possible in localised places late Wednesday morning and
afternoon. Thunderstorms also possible.
Strong
Wind Warning for Gisborne - Orange
Strong
wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured
structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for
high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.
Issued:
8:46pm Tuesday, 12th April 2022
Area: Gisborne
Valid:
2:00pm Wednesday to 8:00am Thursday
Severe south to
southwest gales gusting 120 to 140 km/h in exposed
places.
The heavy swells expected are above 4 metres
from
Wednesday.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position... More>>