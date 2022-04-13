Update 4: Heavy Rain Warning, Strong Wind Warning

The warnings are still in force with an increase in expected wind strength:

Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne - Red

This rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.

Area: Gisborne

Valid: 10:00pm Tuesday to 10:00pm Wednesday

Expect 200 to 300mm of rain to accumulate. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h, but 35 to 50mm/h possible in localised places late Wednesday morning and afternoon. Thunderstorms also possible.

Strong Wind Warning for Gisborne - Orange

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

Issued: 8:46pm Tuesday, 12th April 2022

Area: Gisborne

Valid: 2:00pm Wednesday to 8:00am Thursday

Severe south to southwest gales gusting 120 to 140 km/h in exposed places.

The heavy swells expected are above 4 metres from Wednesday.

