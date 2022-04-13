Hazardous Trees To Be Felled On Speargrass Flat Road

Work to remove a number of hazardous trees along Speargrass Flat Road will begin next week.

This follows a district-wide risk-based survey to identify trees which pose a high risk to road users due to issues such as decayed and cracked stems.

Queenstown Lakes District Council General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said community safety is the highest priority and we all have a part to play in making sure people get home safely.

“Trees are a vital part of any community and in this instance offer a stunning backdrop to one of our most picturesque rural roads. It’s always a difficult decision to remove any tree but when it comes to ensuring the safety of people driving, riding or walking along the road or living in the area, it’s really a no brainer,” Mr Hansby said.

Most of the 29 trees identified as hazardous along this stretch of road are on Council road reserve and will be removed by Council contractors in the coming weeks. The remaining trees are on private property and Council is working directly with landowners to address the issues.

Weather dependent, the felling is expected to start on 19 April and take approximately three weeks.

Speargrass Flat Road between Domain Road and Lower Shotover Junction will be closed on weekdays from 19 April from 8.00am–5.00pm. Resident access will be allowed throughout the closure.

