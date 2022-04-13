Mauao Base Track To Close Due To High Swells
Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Te Ara Tūtanga (Mauao base track) will be closed for a
short period today, Wednesday 13 April, due to high swells
generated from ex-cyclone Fili.
The closure will be in
place from 3pm until the swell has subsided. We hope to
reopen the track by 6pm this evening.
This closure is
to ensure public safety. Signage and barriers will be in
place at all closure
points.
