Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Civic Award Nominations Deadline Nears

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Tauroa Care Group

With nominations for this year’s Hastings Civic Honours Awards closing on April 26, people are encouraged to get their applications in to recognise those who go above and beyond to give back to our community.

Hastings district councillor Malcolm Dixon said everyone knows someone or a group that goes beyond the call of duty to ensure that our lives and environment are improved and stimulated.

“We would like to recognise them with a Civic Award - you are encouraged to nominate them.”

For more than 30 years, Hastings District Council has given out the awards to a wide range of individual and group volunteers, across a wide range of activities.

Last year recipients ranged from a group committing countless hours to maintaining and restoring the Tauroa Reserve, to the Stortford Lodge Rotary Club and individuals volunteering with the Fire Service, giving music lessons and performances, supporting the arts, assisting young mums, and compiling valuable legacies of local history.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was always an honour to meet and give tribute to the successful applicants each year.

“With the challenges we have faced the past two years with COVID-19, it makes these efforts all the more significant in terms of giving back to, and supporting others in the community.

“We encourage people to make a nomination if they think there is a deserving recipient they know of. Applications that are successful are a very special way to publically acknowledge those who work tirelessly in our community, and may not always get the recognition they deserve.”

The categories for the awards are: arts and culture, health and welfare, sport and recreation along with education and youth.

Nominations are open until April 26, 2022. Forms are available at the Hastings, Havelock North and Flaxmere libraries and from council’s Customer Service Centre in Lyndon Road.

Alternatively, they can be submitted online at www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/our-council/civic-awards

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Gendered Perceptions In Politics


In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position...
More>>



 
 


Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter
Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine
The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>


Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 