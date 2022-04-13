Civic Award Nominations Deadline Nears

Tauroa Care Group

With nominations for this year’s Hastings Civic Honours Awards closing on April 26, people are encouraged to get their applications in to recognise those who go above and beyond to give back to our community.

Hastings district councillor Malcolm Dixon said everyone knows someone or a group that goes beyond the call of duty to ensure that our lives and environment are improved and stimulated.

“We would like to recognise them with a Civic Award - you are encouraged to nominate them.”

For more than 30 years, Hastings District Council has given out the awards to a wide range of individual and group volunteers, across a wide range of activities.

Last year recipients ranged from a group committing countless hours to maintaining and restoring the Tauroa Reserve, to the Stortford Lodge Rotary Club and individuals volunteering with the Fire Service, giving music lessons and performances, supporting the arts, assisting young mums, and compiling valuable legacies of local history.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was always an honour to meet and give tribute to the successful applicants each year.

“With the challenges we have faced the past two years with COVID-19, it makes these efforts all the more significant in terms of giving back to, and supporting others in the community.

“We encourage people to make a nomination if they think there is a deserving recipient they know of. Applications that are successful are a very special way to publically acknowledge those who work tirelessly in our community, and may not always get the recognition they deserve.”

The categories for the awards are: arts and culture, health and welfare, sport and recreation along with education and youth.

Nominations are open until April 26, 2022. Forms are available at the Hastings, Havelock North and Flaxmere libraries and from council’s Customer Service Centre in Lyndon Road.

Alternatively, they can be submitted online at www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/our-council/civic-awards

