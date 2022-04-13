Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dunstan Downs Station In The Lindis Pass Saved

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 4:53 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

EDS is extremely pleased with the recent tenure review outcome for Dunstan Downs Station, an iconic High Country station in the Lindis Pass.

“Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand yesterday announced that 99% of the Station would be returned to conservation land. This is one of the highest percentages of a lease to become conservation land under the tenure review process,” said EDS Solicitor Cordelia Woodhouse.

“This is a significant improvement on what was proposed in the Preliminary Proposal, which was released for consultation in 2020 and is consistent with the EDS submission.

“EDS submitted on the Preliminary Proposal seeking protection of the entire lease (homestead and curtilage excepted) in crown ownership on the basis of the significant inherent values present on the site. Its submission was supported by a landscape assessment by Di Lucas, Lucas Associates.

“The Lindis Pass, including the whole of the Dunstan Downs pastoral lease, is recognised as an outstanding natural landscape. It is an area viewed and enjoyed by many as it flanks the state highway through part of the Lindis Pass – the gateway to the Mackenzie Country.

“The area contains a range of vegetation types, including the presence of full ecological sequences and provides important habitat for a number of threatened or declining species. It is also one of the best examples of tussock landscapes in the Canterbury region.

“In its submission EDS raised concerns that freeholding would open the land up to significant development pressure, including the possibility of plantation forestry. This is because of the lenient development rules in the current Waitaki District Plan.

“EDS commends Toitū Te Whenua and the Commissioner of Crown Lands for their role in protecting the ecological and landscape values of one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most valued landscapes,” Ms Woodhouse concluded.

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

