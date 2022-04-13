Firearms, Drugs And Cash Seized During Search Warrants In The Far North

Attributed to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Christian Fouhy, Far North Investigations Manager.

Police have made arrests and seized a number of drugs and firearms following a search warrant targeting associates of the Tribesman Motorcycle Gang.

The search warrants, executed as part of an area organised crime investigation, saw the Far North Organised Crime Unit target the sale and supply of methamphetamine and cannabis at four Kaikohe properties.

Two firearms, five shotgun shells, $10,000 cash and a large quantity of both methamphetamine and cannabis was located and seized across all four addresses.

It comes just days after Northland Police uncovered a significant amount of stolen property, firearms and drugs during a search warrant at a Whangārei property.

Four men are now before the Kaikohe District Court and have been remanded in custody. They face a raft of charges, including:

A 26-year-old man has been charged with three counts of offers to supply and possession of methamphetamine for supply, and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with six counts of offers to supply methamphetamine and the supply and possession of cannabis. A 25-year-old man has been charged with 11 counts of offers to supply methamphetamine, supply and possession of cannabis, unlawfully possess a pistol, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested and charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

Police have also charged this man with disorderly behaviour, possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting a person with blunt instrument, which is in relation to a previous incident on 11 March 2022 in Kaikohe that Police have been actively investigating.

Police will continue to recover unlawful firearms and prevent firearms-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups, as part of the nationwide Operation Tauwhiro.

