Update 05: Heavy Rain Warning, Strong Wind Warning And Heavy Swell Forecast

The Weather Warnings are still in place:

Situation

Cyclone Fili passed by East Cape Wednesday afternoon and is forecast to continue moving southeastwards away from the North Island. Significant heavy rain is expected to continue about Gisborne and the Wairoa District into the early hours of Thursday morning, and Red Warnings remain in force. People in these areas should expect dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, some roads may become impassable possibly isolating communities, and power outages are also likely. In addition to significant rainfall, severe southwest gales are also forecast, which could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. People in these areas are advised to avoid outdoor activities and unnecessary travel during this event, and to stay up to date with the latest warnings, forecasts, and official advice.

Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne - Red

This rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.

Valid: 8:00pm Wednesday to 1:00am Thursday

Expect 10 to 40 mm of rain. This will bring the total for the event close to 200 mm in parts of the district. Peak rates of 5 to 10 mm per hour.

Strong Wind Warning for Gisborne - Orange

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.



Valid: 8:00pm Wednesday to 3:00am Thursday

Severe southwest gales gusting 130 km/h in exposed places.

Heavy Swell Forecast

