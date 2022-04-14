Arrest made during Hawke's Bay search warrant

Eastern District Crime Services Manager Detective Inspector Dave de Lange:

Hawke's Bay Police arrested a 37-year-old man on Wednesday 13th April following a search warrant at a Napier address, targeting criminal offending in the region.

The search warrant, executed as part of Operation Bloodhound, also saw a significant amount of methamphetamine, cash, and a firearm seized.

The Napier man is due to appear in Hastings District Court today, Thursday 14th April, charged with a number of drug dealing offences.

Operation Bloodhound is an ongoing operation to investigate and disrupt gang activities in the Eastern District.

This is a great result which reflects our ongoing focus to disrupt criminal behaviour and reduce community harm.

Police remain committed to combatting criminal activities and ensuing our communities are safe and feel safe.

