Tairāwhiti Bounces Back Again

Thursday, 14 April 2022, 10:29 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

 

It’s recovery mode in Tairāwhiti today as multiple crews headed out at first light to clear trees from roads and restore power to around 2300 homes across the region.

This morning SH35 from Gisborne to Potaka remained closed but Waka Kotahi hopes to have it reopened soon.

Overnight wind gusts reached as high as 100km gusts at Pouawa and provided one of the biggest issues of the weather event, with trees falling onto roads.

Gisborne District Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann urges anyone who doesn’t have to travel today to please stay home as more than 200 contractors work to clean up the network.

The forecast for the next four days is clear as ex Cyclone Fili continues to track south and the red warning has been lifted.

Emergency sewer valves were closed at 9:25am this morning and discharge has stopped.

We advise no swimming, fishing, or gathering shellfish in rivers and beaches until at least five days after the valves are closed, and warning signs are removed.

The East Cape Lighthouse received the most rain in the past 24 hours (to 8.45am) with 139.5mm, followed by the Whareratas (at Radio Track Rd) with 132.6mm and Panikau Rd with 124mm.

It was lighter in town, with 56mm falling in Stout Street, 55.2mm at the Airport and 65mm at Wheatstone Road.

Ms Thatcher Swann says the biggest concern remains for those who are cut off and ensuring they have everything they need until access and power can be restored.

“We are still mindful that with the amount of rain we’ve had on the already saturated ground that there could still be slips around the region. We ask everyone to please check their properties and look for any cracks in the ground if you’re on a steep section,” says Ms Thatcher Swann.

For the latest information, keep an eye on Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Facebook page and our website.

Up to date roading information can be found on Council’s website for local roads and Waka Kotahi for the state highways.

Please report any damage by filing a request for service by using the GDC FIX app on any smartphone, calling us on 0800 653 800, email service@gdc.govt.nz or via the eFix service on Council’s website.

