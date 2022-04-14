Police acknowledge IPCA review into officer’s handling of theft allegation against another officer

Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander:

Police acknowledge and accepts the Independent Police Conduct Authority’s (IPCA) report into the handling of an allegation of theft against a Police officer.

In 2021 Police were notified by the IPCA of a complaint regarding a 2018 matter involving money that was handed in to Officer A who was working at the North Shore Police Station front counter.

The IPCA subsequently investigated a complaint into Officer C’s handling of an allegation of theft against Officer A.

The IPCA found Officer C did not make an official record of the complaint, follow due process, or commence an investigation.

The IPCA could not establish a rationale as to why Officer C failed to undertake these actions.

The IPCA also found Officer C should have advised his managers of the situation and that he failed to do so.

Police acknowledge and accept these findings.

Waitematā District Commander, Superintendent Naila Hassan, says on this occasion Police had not followed correct policies and procedures.

“We hold ourselves to a high standard and the public has a right to expect that higher standard from Police.”

“We have taken this as an opportunity to remind staff of policies around exhibits and property management, and the investigation of complaints against Police employees.”

Both officers involved in this matter are no longer constabulary members of NZ Police.

